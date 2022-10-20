The Abilene High Eagles try to get back in the win column this week in District 2-5A Division I.

The defense is the one constant for the Eagles this season, and the line is really getting the job done.

Head coach Mike Fullen says you know they are doing well, when you don’t notice them, and we haven’t noticed them much this season.

The Black Shirts can stop the run, but this week, thta front is faced with the challenge of slowing down the Lubbock Coronado passing attack.

Tristan Hall said, “The coaches know what we need to focus on this week. This week we’re working on more of our pass rush moves, so it’s easier to get to the QB. We’re still working on that run because anything can happen. They can run five straight plays and quickly switch to a run play. We’ve got to make sure we are ready for both.”

Luke Fisher said, “Just fit in our gaps and read the offensive linemen, and we’ve got to communicate with our linebackers like they’ve done to us.”

The Eagles take on Coronado on Friday night at Shotwell Stadium.

It’s the last chance for the Eagles defense to shine in front of the home crowd.