On Thursday morning the University Interscholastic League (UIL) released to 2022-2024 football reclassifications and realignments.

After years of being in Class 6A, the Abilene High Eagles have dropped down into Class 2-5A Div. I.

The Cooper Cougars have been moved Class 2-5A Div. II., which means the Cougars are now in the same district as the Wylie Bulldogs. It looks like the Southtown Showdown between Cooper and Wylie is about to get a little more interesting in the years to come.

In addition to the realignment for football, Abilene High, Cooper, and Wylie will now all be in the same district for both basketball and volleyball.