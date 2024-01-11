ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – Abilene High’s boys basketball team is making waves in District 4-5A, coming off a competitive one-point win against Lubbock Cooper, 57-56.

Each team entered Tuesday’s match-up undefeated and although no one has been able to beat the Pirates at home in the last five years, Abilene High survived the battle improving to 4-0 in district play.

Whether it’s scoring crucial baskets, orchestrating strategic plays, or providing stalwart defense, each player has played a pivotal role in the team’s undefeated run.

The Eagles plan to continue to set the standard in district play and knows how hard it will be to keep that reputation moving forward.

“It’s scary but you just got to go out there thinking it’s the first game of district every single time and play like confident pretty much,” said Eric Salazar.

“The record doesn’t matter right now, it does but it doesn’t if that make sense. Just go out there with as much confidence as we do with the first games,” Salazar added.

The team took last years season as a learning experience and believes it’s what’s helping them excel this year.

Head coach Justin Reese said, “For our lack of experience coming into district, our young guys, for us to play really well early on its given us a lot of confidence. I think that’s been important, I think a good start was important. We were hoping we’d get one, we weren’t going to panic if he didn’t, but to come out 4-0 has let our kids kind of relax and just play basketball and be the best version of themselves. And I just think with this young group it was important for us to get off to a good start this year and we did.”

Abilene High is off the rest of this week before heading into rivalry week on Tuesday and Friday against Wylie and Cooper.