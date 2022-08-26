The Abilene High Eagles kicked off their season at home, hosting the Odessa Permian Panthers.

The Eagles couldn’t get much going offensively, however the defensive side of things seemed to be making up for it.

An interception by Beckham Paul in the 2nd quarter gave the Eagles their one shot at scoring, a field goal was made to make the score 3-0.

The Panthers then went on to score 17 unanswered points to end this game.

The Eagles fall to the Panthers, 17-3.

Up next: The Abilene High Eagles have the Cooper Cougars for the Crosstown Showdown at Shotwell Stadium Friday.