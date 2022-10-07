The Abilene High Eagles hosted Amarillo Caprock Longhorns Friday night. A never before seen match-up, and the Eagles came out on top, 45-0.

The Eagles defense only gave up 153 yards, intercepted 2 passes and returned one for a touchdown.

This was, arguably, one of Abilene High’s best passing games of the season. Quarterback Dylan Slack was 13 of 17 for 150 yards and also had 3 touchdown passes.

It was very important game for the team as well as the seniors for their senior night, after coming off a tough loss last week against Amarillo Tascosa. Abilene High are now 2-1 in district play.

Next week, Abilene High hits the road to face Lubbock Cooper.