The Abilene High Eagles welcomed Head Coach Mike Fullen back to Shotwell and did it in an incredible fashion taking down Odessa Permian 27-25.

An interception late in the 4th quarter by the Eagles sealed the ended up sealing the emotional victory.

This was also the first win of the year for AHS as they move to 1-3 in 2020.

AHS next goes on the road to face Midland Lee in their next district matchup.