ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – The Abilene High Eagles face the tallest challenge of any Big Country team this week, and it might be the toughest challenge in the state.

The Eagles take on the top-ranked Aledo Bearcats on Friday night.

The sixth-ranked Eagles were doubted by many in the last two games, but here they are still alive and kicking in the regional final.

11-time state champion Aledo is another challenge.

It won’t be easy, but the 2023 Eagles are embracing the underdog role. They are ready to go.

Beckham Paul said, “I think it started with our coaches. They set a very high standard for us, and then it’s up to us to meet that standard and how bad we really want it.”

Brelon Badon said, “Every single week that we’ve played in the playoffs it’s been a dog fight between each and every team going through Denton Ryan and Justin Northwest. Each of them were pretty good. We love tests. Coach Fullen always says we love being the underdog. It’s like a motif that Abilene High has.”

Abilene High is the underdog again this week. Aledo is a two touchdown favorite.

The Bearcats are undefeated. The Eagles are 11-2. They meet in Stephenville at 7 p.m. on Friday.