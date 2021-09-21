Abilene High excited to start play in the Little Southwest Conference

The Abilene High Eagles finished the non-district portion of their schedule with an impressive 35-28 road victory over the Grand Prairie Gophers.

District play is next for head coach Mike Fullen’s team.

The Little Southwest Conference is one of the most competitive districts in the state, and it’s got the longest history of excellence, too.

It’s going to be a long six game stretch and coach Fullen is excited to get it started.

Fullen said, “It’s unique because of where we are at. We are kind of out here, and on Friday night’s every shuts down. It’s like the old days when Friday night comes the whole town shuts down for the game. It happens this way. We you go out to the Metroplex and you go to games, there are certain places that have that, but out here it’s week in and week out. All of your teams are going to be well coached, and they play hard for their school. I think this district really gets you prepared for the atmospheres you will see in the playoffs.”

The Eagles open District 2-6A play in Odessa against Permian at Ratliff Stadium.

Abilene High beat Permian in 2020 at Shotwell Stadium.