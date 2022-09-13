The Abilene High Eagles fell to 1-2 on the season with a loss to Midland Legacy.

Head coach Mike Fullen’s team started the game with a touchdown drive to take the lead against the Rebels, but Legacy answered that with 49 straight points to take control of the game.

It surely wasn’t the goal when the Eagles went over to Midland on Friday night, but Fullen says his team will bounce back.

Fullen said, “They knew going in that this was our first road test against a very good football team in a very hostile environment and realized every play matters. It’s not just offense and defense. Special teams can make a big deal, and it did Friday night. Those things are what you want to learn before you go into district because everything matters. Every special teams, every offensive snap, defensive snap, any play can make a difference. You don’t realize until it already happens.”

The Eagles return to Shotwell Stadium on Friday night for their final non-district game of the season.

They take on Frenship at 7 p.m. The Tigers are 2-1.