Abilene High faces short week in Week 2

The Abilene High Eagles lost their opener against the Tascosa Rebels on Friday night inspite of an excellent performance.

This week the Eagles are back at home, but it’s a short work week.

Head coach Mike Fullen’s team turns around to take on Midland Lee on Thursday night.

Speaking of routines, a game an entire day early messes with the plan.

Fullen says it’s just something his team has to deal with.

Fullen said, “You have to speed the process up. Saturday we came in and got our film work done, and we immediately transitioned over to Midland Lee and got some stuff done that we don’t normally do on a Saturday. We got done to kind of speed up the process. Of course, Monday was Labor Day. That’s always a hard day to get your kiddos up there. So, when you are coming off of a loss, you can’t wait to get to that next game. That’s the way the schedule is, and it is what it is, and you roll with it and go.”

The Eagles and the Rebels meet on Thursday night at 7 p.m. at Shotwell Stadium.

The Eagles are looking for their second straight victory over Lee.