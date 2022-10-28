The Abilene High Eagles hit the road for their last regular-season finale against Amarillo High. The Eagles trying to secure a third seed from the district at this unusual Friday afternoon game.

After a scoreless first quarter, the Eagles offense seemed they could not find their groove into the end zone. Abilene High had over 250 yards in the first half but only scored seven points. Eagles #20 Rashaw was able to take the snap around to the left untouched for the touchdown.

Throughout the game the Eagles had countless of opportunities to lead the game but couldn’t take advantage of them.

These missed opportunities and penalties led Abilene High to fall with a final score of 17-10 against the Sandies.

The Eagles finishes their regular season with an overall record of 4-6 and ties at 3-3 in district play.