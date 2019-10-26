Abilene High falls to Weatherford

Abilene High went on the road to face Weatherford for their week 9 matchup Friday evening.

The Eagles answered a Weatherford touchdown with a 33-yard run to the end zone by Phonzo Dotson to make the score 7-6 after a missed extra point.

Weatherford would silence AHS for most of the night, however, as they went on to score 36 unanswered points stretching out to the 3rd quarter.

AHS would find the end zone one more time in the 3rd quarter with a 47-yard interception return by Colton Wilson making the score 43-14 after a two-point conversion.

Both teams would go scoreless in the 4th quarter and Weatherford finished with a 43-14 victory.

Abilene High will host Trinity for their final game of the season next Friday.