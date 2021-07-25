Abilene High finds sense of normalcy with spring and summer workouts

High school football season is right around the corner, and the Abilene High Eagles are revved up and ready to hit the gridiron.

Although last season was filled with a great deal uncertainty for the Abilene High, workouts throughout the spring and over the summer went according to plan.

Head Coach Mike Fullen says the combination of the pandemic and his battle against cancer, have helped him and his team appreciate the sense of normalcy this season has a chance to provide.

“There are things that came out of COVID that have helped us as a team. That we had to do that I think we’re going to carry on with. Just in the way that we do things daily around here and our routines. After taking over this, this will be the first time that I’ve had a somewhat normal full year, because it’s been, it’s had it’s peaks and valleys since I’ve taken over here. So I’m looking forward to it, and I’m looking forward to the challenge,” says Fullen.

Abilene High kicks off the 2021 season on the road against Amarillo Tascosa.

The Eagles first home game is in week two against the Cooper Cougars in the Cross Town Showdown.