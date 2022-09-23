The Abilene High Eagles soared to a victory Friday night over the Lubbock Monterey Plainsmen.

The Eagles jumped out on top quickly in the first half scoring 17 points, even though their offense struggled.

The defense had an impressive game keeping the Plainsmens’ quarterback under pressure all night.

Abilene High’s run game made improvements in the second half of the game to put up 20 more on Lubbock Monterey.

The Eagles hand the Plainsmen their fifth loss, winning 37-7.

Abilene High picks up their first district win of the season.

Up next: They travel north up to Amarillo to take on the Tascosa Rebels.