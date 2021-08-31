Abilene High found good in game with Tascosa, even in defeat

The Abilene High Eagles and the Cooper Cougars lost on the same weekend for the first time since Week 1 of last season.

The Eagles started slowly out of the gate in their opener against the Amarillo Tascosa Rebels on Friday night.

The Rebels scored 26 points in the game before the Eagles got anything going.

That slow start proved to be the difference because head coach Mike Fullen’s team scored 21 of the next 35 points.

He wanted to come away from Amarillo with the win, but Fullen says his team did some good things, too.

Fullen said, “Obviously, the start wasn’t what we wanted. You can’t get yourself in a hole against a good football team. We fought back. We had a chance to dig ourself a hole, and we chose to dig ourself out. We played good once you look at the film. We just had some timely mistakes, some costly turnovers. You just can’t do that against a good football team. We’re a better football team after the game than before the start of the game. We grew up a little bit, and had some guys that need to get some experience in real Friday night light football.”

The Eagles get right back to it this week with the 61st Crosstown Showdown.

The Eagles are trying to snap their first two game losing streak to the Cougars since 2003.