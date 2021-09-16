Abilene High happy to pick up first win of 2021

The Abilene High Eagles play their final non-district game of the season Friday night against the Grand Prairie Gophers.

The Eagles are coming off their first win of the year, and it was a dramatic victory that saw them score the final twenty-one points against Cedar Park Vista Ridge.

Winning football games is hard, so getting that first one feels good.

Abel Ramirez says, “It was really good to get the dub, because we were all kind of, I ain’t gone lie, we were all kind of doubting ourselves a little bit. Knowing that we go that win and knowing what we can do moving fast. You know, we know we have that confidence now that we can win more ball games, than what we were looking like the first two weeks.”

Jayton Stuckey says, “It’s always good to get a win under your belt, especially the first one. The defense especially, just showed us the fight that we have in oursleves, if we just stiuck it out and fight all four quarters.”

The Eagles continue the season on Friday on the road against Grand Prairie at the Gopher Bowl at 7 p.m.