The Abilene High Lady Eagles have been state-ranked here and there during this season and have been happy with the way they’re playing. Postseason is upon the Lady Eagles, but overall the regular season was a special one for this group and the bonds they’ve made.

Head coach Jenna Bane said, “Really proud. This group is a new group. Very young but we had, what I always say is 2 1/2 starters coming back or returners. So, very good group but also a group that just clicks and works well together. Scrimmages went well, I think we had one little rough patch in a scrimmage. Tournament started rolling and they started clicking and it all just started coming together at the right time and when we go through a little down slump, they’re really good about picking eachother up and figuring it out what it takes to make work.”

Abilene High starts the playoffs on Friday at Lubbock Cooper High School against Amarillo Caprock.