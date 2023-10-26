ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – The Abilene High Eagles are back at home to close out their regular season against Amarillo High.

The Eagles are undefeated in district play and they can clinch an outright district title with a win Friday night.

It’s been seven years since Abilene High went through a district schedule without a loss.

With the hard work and confidence the Eagles continue to show this season, they believe they can do it.

Brayden Henry said, “Honestly I feel like there’s no pressure. I mean really it’s just one game at a time. Go play. As a team we know we can go win every game that we can play, like as long as we play we’re going to win. Honestly just go out there, everybody do their job and we’re going to win.”

“We’ve been working for it for a while, off season started in December last year so really since then,” said Dylan Slack.

Slack added, “And we’ve been working and working, going into my senior year that’s just something I would really like to accomplish with this team. We’re just a big family so I mean when we go out on the field, it really translates over.”

The Eagles can claim the outright title Friday night in their season finale against the Sandies. Kick off is set for 7 p.m.