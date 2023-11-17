CROWLEY, Texas (BCH Sports) – The Abilene High Eagles are still alive after beating Denton Ryan 31-21 on Friday night in the Class 5A Division II playoffs.

Denton Ryan score first, but Abilene High answered. The defense forced a fumble and recovered it to set up a 1-yard touchdown run by Braden Henry to tie the game at 7.

Naim Segura gave the Eagles the lead with a field goal, but Ryan retook the lead with a touchdown pass from TJ Hobbs to Nemo Warmate. The 14-10 lead was their last of the game.

Abilene High scored the next 21 points. Dylan Slack found Jackson Howle for a touchdown right before the half to give the Eagles a 17-14 lead at the break.

The Eagles forced another turnover in the third quarter. Slack threw to Bryson Perez, who made a contested catch. Abilene High led 24-14.

In the 4th quarter, Ryan’s punt returner couldn’t handle the punt as it rolled along the ground. It hit him and rolled into the end zone. Jadrian Carillo got on the ball for a score. Abilene High led 31-14.

Ryan added a score late in the game to end the scoring.

Abilene High advances to next week’s regional semifinals against Justin Northwest.