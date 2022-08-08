The Abilene High Eagles, Cooper Cougars, and the Wylie Bulldogs are finally on the field and getting ready for the 2022 season.

Head coach Mike Fullen’s Abilene High team was a playoff team last year, and the work to get back this year began this morning.

Twelve positions are filled with returning starters, so there are plenty of questions for this team.

Coach Fullen is happy to have his team on the field.

Fullen said, “Just being out there and putting that helmet on gets everything going. You get to launch your ship and get the year started. That’s what we are really looking forward to. Offensively, we’ve got some holes to fill and where are as a team. You always have a starting point and every year is different.”

Bam Rashaw is going to take most of the hand offs this year, and he could be a good one.

Abilene High opens 2022 at home against Odessa Permian on August 26.