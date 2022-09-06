The Abilene High Eagles snapped a three-game losing streak to the Cooper Cougars to give Fullen his first win in the Crosstown Showdown.

The Eagle’s offense came out of its shell and delivered a come from behind victory over Cooper.

The win was the first of the season for the 2022 Abilene High team, and coach Fullen says it’s good for the team when they come off the field with the initial victory of a season.

Fullen said, “Oh, yeah! Absolutely! They’ve got to see the proof. Especially in the generation that we are in. It’s immediate gratification. We are in a microwave society, and they want to see immediate results. In football, it’s a process. I was really surprise with our guys. They were excited but not satisfied the next morning. There wasn’t a lot of patting themselves on the back. Obviously, after the film, there are a lot of things that we can clean up to be the team that we need to be moving forward.”

Abilene High goes on the road for the first time this season on Friday night.

They visit long time district rival Midland Legacy.

The Eagles are 4-6 in the last 10 meetings with the Rebels.