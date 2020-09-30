Abilene High is looking forward to getting better in the Crosstown Showdown

The Abilene High Eagles head into the 60th Crosstown Showdown off their 5th straight season opening loss.

The Eagles struggled to stop the run against Amarillo Tascosa on Friday night, and ended up losing 26-21.

Abilene High has owned the Showdown in the last sixteen years with a 12-4 record against Cooper, and they haven’t lost back to back games to the Cougars since 2002 and 2003.

Interim head coach Jeff Rhoads says his team will be ready.

Rhoads said, “There’s two good football programs, I fell like, with good football players, and we both experienced a loss, so we are kind of in the same place. We both have our strengths and weaknesses, and we are both trying to improve and we work through these pre-district schedules. I know we want to make improvements as we work through this thing, and head to our district contests. It is a big game. It’s a great game for the community and a great game for our kids. They’ve grown up seeing this game. It’s a big game for them. We aren’t trying to take away any emotions, but we have to focus our way through this preparation to get to Friday.”

The 60th annual Crosstown Showdown is Friday night at Shotwell Stadium at 7 p.m.

Cooper leads the overall series with 34 wins. Abilene High owns 24 wins. They tied one-time.