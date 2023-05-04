The Abilene High Eagles are a day from the start of their postseason run against Amarillo on Friday.

From dunking basketball in a minihoop to yelling ‘BACCA’ after getting a hit, and, of course, dancing in the dugout, the Eagles love to have fun while they play baseball.

Now that they are in the playoffs, they are taking things to another level.

The Eagles are dying their hair blonde and even the coaching staff took part in some of the fun with mustaches.

Diego Flores said, “We all dyed our hair I guess for team unity and we all just wanted to try something different. I mean you don’t get to go to playoffs all the time.”

Trey Simpson said, “One person brought it up and we were all like, not all of us there was a few who didn’t want to do it but it’s a team thing so we all did it. I mean even the coaches they did their mustaches you know.”

Zak Davila said, “It’s really funny to see everybody like that.”

Head coach Brad Harman said, “The kids wanted to dye hair and I was all for it, I’m a team player. I have no hair to dye so the coaching staff went the route of changing our facial hair up and the kids dyed their hair. We’ve challenged them all year, you have to make the season your own and make your own memories and so it was something they wanted to do and we jumped in with them.”

Abilene High starts the playoffs on Friday at noon at Lubbock Cooper High School against Amarillo High.

Game 2 of the series is Saturday at noon.