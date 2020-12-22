Abilene High, Jim Ned, and May are the BCH Sports Teams of the Year

Three schools claim the coveted honor of Bigcountryhomepage.com Team of the Year.

The Class 6A, 5A, 4A Team of the Year for 2020 is the Abilene High Eagles.

The Eagles are a team that started the season without head coach Mike Fullen because he had surgery for his colon cancer, and that’s a fight that is on going. With that and Covid-19 on everyone’s minds, the Eagles lost the first two games and four of their first five. Now, the Eagles are riding a six-game winning streak with a pair of wins in the 2020 playoffs. As a matter of fact, they are the final team from the Big Country in the playoffs. The Eagles continue their playoff run on Saturday at Globe Life Park in Arlington against Denton Guyer. That game kicks at 3:15 p.m. Abilene High hasn’t been past the third round since 2011.

The Jim Ned Indians are the Class 3A, 2A Team of the Year for 2020.

Like Abilene High, the Indians started the season slowly. They lost to Ballinger to open the season. After that, Jim Ned won 14 straight games and claimed the school’s first football state championship in football. Head coach Jim Fanning’s team trailed 21-0 midway through the second quarter in the title game against Hallettsville. That wasn’t a problem for the Indians. They outscored the Brahmas from that point forward 29-7 to win the Class 3A Division I state championship in overtime.

The May Tigers are the Class A Team of the Year for 2020.

The Tigers had another strong season with the school’s sixth appearance in the state championship game. The Tigers lost in the second week of the season to Sterling City, and then they reeled off 12 straight victories to punch their tick to the finals. Craig Steele’s Tigers average 58 points per game in 2020 and pitched five shutouts during the course of the year.