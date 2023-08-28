ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – 13 Big Country schools are mentioned in this week’s Harris Ratings Top 25, but none jumped as far as the Abilene High Eagles after Week 1.

The Eagles made the move from 34th in Class 5A Division II, last week, up to 4th in this week’s ratings after handing the Permian Panthers a 35-point loss. Abilene High tries to keep things rolling this week in the Crosstown Showdown against Cooper.

Speaking of Cooper, the Cougars dropped five places from 19th to 24th in Class 5A Division II after their loss to the Keller Indians.

The Brownwood Lions made a good sized jump in Class 4A Division I. Sammy Burnett’s Lions moved into the Top 10 to 9th after beating the Wylie Bulldogs.

Three area teams are mentioned in the Class 3A ratings. Jim Ned moves up to 10th in Class 3A Division I with their victory over Hawley. Comanche and Early are 15th and 19th, respectfully, in Class 3A Division II.

Class 2A is the most crowded with Big Country schools. Hawley drops from 2nd in Division I to 6th heading into Week 2. They are followed by Cisco at 17th, Stamford at 20th, and Coleman at 21st.

The Albany Lions stay put in the top spot in Class 2A Division I. They came from behind to beat Lubbock Trinity in Week 1. Roscoe is 15th and Cross Plains is 22nd.

HARRIS RATINGS TOP 25

Class 5A Div. I

4)Abilene High

Class 5A Div. II

24)Cooper

Class 4A Div. I

9)Brownwood

Class 3A Div. I

10)Jim Ned

Class 3A Div. II

15)Comanche

19)Early

Class 2A Div. I

6)Hawley

17)Cisco

20)Stamford

21)Coleman

Class 2A Div. II

1)Albany

15)Roscoe

22)Cross Plains