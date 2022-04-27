After winning six out of their last seven games, the Abilene High Softball team is flying into the first round of the playoffs.

The Lady Eagles made it to the third round last year, and they are determined to soar further this time around.

“That’s our intention from the get-go, we always say we’re 0-0. We always play a new game as if we’re 0-0, luckily with playoffs it doesn’t matter where you finish. First, second, third or fourth because everybody restarts. So, we’re gonna take this one game at a time and plan on getting back to that third round,” said Head Coach Jenna Bane.

“It means a lot, because last year it got cut really short and we just felt like last year was our year. Now, the whole season we’ve been working really hard just practicing and getting everything just, we want it perfect,” said Maddie Perez.

The Lady Eagles Bi-District showdown with El Paso Americas is Thursday at 5:30pm, in Fort Stockton.