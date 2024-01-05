ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – Abilene High’s girls’ basketball team showcased their dominance and grit, clinching an impressive 55-37 victory against Lubbock Coronado.

In the second half of the game, the lady Eagles had a commanding lead and secured a well deserved victory after the fourth quarter.

Additionally, the team’s collective effort on the boards and defensive end played a pivotal role in securing this, 55-37 district win.

The Lady Eagles take this victory with them on the road next week when facing Lubbock Cooper.