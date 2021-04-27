Abilene High Lady Eagles turn things around just in time for the playoffs

At one point this season, the Abilene High Lady Eagles looked like a long-shot to make the playoffs.

They were struggling and lost three straight games in the middle of the season.

Head coach Jim Reese’s team got things turned around with four wins in the final six games.

The biggest win was in the season finale over San Angelo Central in a do or die game.

Chloe Melchor said, “It was really pretty awesome. It being a really big deciding game also being on our senior night. It was a great way to end the year but also keep it going in both ways, I guess.”

Jim Reese said, “They kidingly said they make it hard, but that’s not true. You’ve got a hard district and they never give up. The fact that they believe, we’d like to take credit for that, but it has nothing to do with us. It’s just their personality, and they’re really good players. The more they play, the better they get.”

The Lady Eagles get an early start to the first round.

The start on Thursday against El Paso Montwood at home at 1 p.m.

Game 2 is in El Paso at 4 p.m., and if they need it, Game 3 is Saturday at 3 p.m. in Fort Stockton.