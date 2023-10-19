ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – The Abilene High Eagles are 4-0 in district play heading into Friday night’s game against Lubbock Coronado.

One of the biggest plays in their fourth district win was delivered by Beckham Paul.

He intercepted a pass and returned it for a touchdown.

It’s one of those plays that change a game.

Not only was it important for the Eagles, the touchdown was the first in his career at Abilene High.

Beckham Paul said, “Our main focus is always fly to the ball, but I think it meant more to everyone especially because it was such a big game, but after I caught it and saw green grass, it was a great feeling because I haven’t scored in high school. I’ve had multiple chances in the past couple of years and I run right into people. Probably one of the best feelings I’ve had in high school like for sure.”

Head coach Mike Fullen said, “Whatever he does he is going to do 100%. You’re never going to have to worry about effort with him and he’s highly highly competitive. The confidence that he exudes throughout our defense and throughout our team you know it’s irreplaceable.”

Paul and the Eagles play Friday night on the road against Coronado.

They kick off at 4 p.m. as part of a doubleheader at Lowery Field.