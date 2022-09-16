The Abilene High Eagles finished off their non-district schedule with a 21-7 loss to the Frenship on Friday night.

Frenship game out of the gate with a long touchdown drive to take the lead on its first drive of the game. Hudson Hutcheson threw a touchdown pass to Tate Beales to make it 7-0.

They added to that lead in the second quarter on another Hutcheson to Beales connection. It was 14-0 midway through the second.

Abilene High got on the board on a big play. Dylan Slack and Rylan Bradford hook up on the go pattern. The 65-yard touchdown pass made it a 14-7 game.

That was the halftime score. Frenship added one more score in the second half.

Abilene High falls to 1-3 on the season. They start district play next week in Lubbock against Monterey.