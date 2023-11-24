ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – The Abilene High Eagles are back in the third round of the playoffs, and that means, they are got to practice on Thanksgiving Day.

Coaches and football playoffs are a little different.

Most of us look forward to having a couple of days off this week, but they want to work and get ready for a game.

Eagles’ head coach Mike Fullen says he wants to do it every year.

Fullen said, “Our standard that we set and the goal that we week that you aren’t having to deal with school. It’s a little different, but it’s a relaxing time at the same time because you get to focus on football and family and being around each other. Yeah, it never gets old.”

The Eagles play Justin Northwest on Friday in the Regional semifinals in Wichita Falls.

Abilene High is trying to advance to the fourth round for the first time since 2011.