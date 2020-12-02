Abilene High maintained momentum into the postseason with big win in finale

The Abilene High Eagles are headed to the playoffs for the first time since 2016 after finishing district play 4-2.

The Eagles were already playoff bound when they took the field against Midland High on Friday.

Head coach Mike Fullen’s team came hot and won, 56-14.

Defensively, Abilene High held Midland to just 13 first downs and 270 total yards.

All in all, it was a great way to close the regular season.

Fullen said, “It doesn’t matter who you are playing. I told them, ‘If you have a big truck that’s rolling, the worse thing you could do is try to deviate, whether it’s a little bambi deer or a big buck in the road. If you deviate, you are going to end up screwing up your car. Whoever we are playing, we are going to just run right through them to the best of our abilities.’ That’s the approach we took last week to go 1-0 and be a better team that we were before.”

The Eagles don’t play this week, and start the playoffs next week.

Right now, they are waiting to see which school from District 1-6A is going to be their opponent.