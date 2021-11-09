Abilene High moving the ball at will entering the playoffs

The Eagles scored 42 points in the first half, and they ended the game with 49.

The Abilene High Eagles finished off the regular season by putting an end to their five year losing streak to the San Angelo Central Bobcats on Friday night.

It was a night that it didn’t matter what they wanted to do on offense, it worked.

They gained 278 yards on ground, led by Da’King Thomas.

Abel Ramirez threw for an impressive 271 yards on the night with one touchdown pass.

Mike Fullen said, “It’s great! It makes you really proud of your staff because those guys are the ones that put the plan together, and then it’s the players job to execute it. We are going to take what the defense gives us and sometimes make it our way. We’ve done both. When you see your team doing that it is a proud moment.”

Abilene High starts the playoffs at home on Friday night against the El Paso Eastwood Troopers.

Abilene High beat the Troopers by a touchdown last year in the first round.

This year’s game starts at 7 p.m. at Shotwell Stadium.