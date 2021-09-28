Abilene High offensive line shines in victory over Permian

The Abilene High Eagles got district play started with an impressive victory over Odessa Permian.

The Panthers were one of the favorites to win District 2-6A, but Abilene High made it look easy.

Mike Fullen’s team controlled the line of scrimmage and the clock all night long with 248 yards on the ground.

Da’King Thomas was the obvious star, but the offensive line was dominant all night long.

Fullen said, “Controlling the line of scrimmage was going to be big, and that’s important in every game. Our offensive line really took control from the first snap, as far as being able to get some push and open up some lanes. It was a very well thought out plan offensively. The guys up front just played tremendous. They played together as a unit, and that’s what you want those guys to do. They pride themselves on that, and they pride themselves on certain formations that we run. We call them the truck sets, and they want them to be called.”

One district favorite is out of the way, and another is coming to town.

The Eagles host the Midland Legacy Rebels on Friday night.

For those that don’t know, Legacy was known as Lee, but that was changed last spring.