On Friday night, the Abilene High Baseball team welcomed the Odessa High Bronchos to Blackburn Field for a 2-6A District matchup.

The Eagles took the lead in the third inning and went on to win, 5-3.

This was a much needed win in district play for Abilene High to keep their playoff hopes alive.

The Eagles will face Odessa High again on Saturday. That games is scheduled for 2:00pm in Odessa.