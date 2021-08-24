Abilene High plans to build on success in 2020 in 2021

The Abilene High Eagles are ready to get back to work this year.

The Eagles got the program headed back in the right direction in 2020 by getting back to the playoffs and advancing to the third round.

There are a lot of new faces in the lineup this year, but head coach Mike Fullen is excited to start a new season and build on last year’s successes.

Fullen said, “Yeah, we are definitely in a better place than we were last year with the things that were going on world wide and things that we were dealing with as a football team. We’ve got a lot of carry over from last year going through the spring and had a normal summer. You can just tell that our team is better prepared for a game.”

The Eagles new season starts on Friday up in Amarillo against Tascosa.

Abilene High his 0-3 against the Rebels in the last three years.