Abilene High plans to rest and work during open week

The Abilene High Eagles lost a hard-fought game with Midland Legacy on Friday night, 42-33.

Head coach Mike Fullen’s team is headed into the open date.

The first six weeks of the season were rough and tough for Abilene High, so it’s a good time for a week without a game.

Fullen expects his team to get in some good work and some good rest.

Fullen said, “We approach it just like a game week. We have it set up the same way. We don’t put in a full game plan. We use this week to heal up and to fill our tank back up, to expand our offensive and defensive scheme and create some depth. We’ll work some guys in to create some depth. We’ll work some guys in some spots that’ll help us down the road depth wise. We try to keep our schedule the same, the way we practiced yesterday, the way we practice today, and Wednesday’s practice will be just like a game week. We try to keep everything as close as we can to being in a game mode as we can even tought we don’t have a game.”

Abilene High returns to action on October 15th in District 2-6A.

The Eagles host Frenship at Shotwell Stadium.

Both teams are 1-1 in district play.