Abilene High was slow out of the gate against Lubbock Coronado, but they scored 63 points in the final three quarters to post a 63-10 victory.

The defense was suffocating and held the Mustangs to 29 yards rushing.

The offense racked up 458 total yards.

With the victory, the Eagles improve to 5-0 in District 2-5A play.

They are the only unbeaten team in the district, and now, they have a chance to win their first outright district crown since 2016.

District titles are always the goal, and Abilene High gets their chance on Friday against Amarillo High.

Head coach Mike Fullen said, “It’s one of the goals that you have when you go into it. We talk about it at the start of the year, and we don’t talk about it again. We just start the process of trying to go 1-0 each week. I know that sounds cliche, but that’s how we set things up. We want to be better every week, and wherever that lands us, is where we are at right now, and it’s a good place to be.

The Eagles and the Sandies play Friday night at Shotwell Stadium at 7 p.m.

Amarillo High beat Abilene High last year up in Amarillo, 17-10.