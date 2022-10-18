The Abilene High Eagles return to Shotwell Stadium this week after almost pulling off one of the biggest wins in the Big Country.

Head coach Mike Fullen’s team battled Lubbock Cooper all night long but fell 11-8 in a good old fashioned defensive battle.

The Eagles are back home for the last time in the regular season on Friday night.

Abilene High really wants to put on a good show at Shotwell Stadium one last time this season.

Fullen said, “Shotwell is an iconic place to play, and they’ve had good memories there, and we want them to keep creating good memories and creating a memory of winning their last game that gets us in the playoffs and keeps our season alive and moving forward. We are in that part of the season, for those guys, it’s cherish every day. Cherish every moment, practices, and the stuff you do in the lockerroom, and in the game.”

The Eagles welcome Lubbock Coronado to town on Friday night.

This is the first meeting between these two since 2013.

Abilene High won that one, 56-49.