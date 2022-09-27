The Abilene High Eagles came out on top over Lubbock Monterey to open District 2-5A Division I play.

Head coach Mike Fullen’s team dominated the Plainsmen in the first district game of the year.

The offense seemed to find their stride in the second half of the game, especially the run game.

Abilene High was able to ice the game by running the ball and ended up with 170 yards on the ground.

Fullen said, “It’s a mentality that we’ve had over the years that is important to me, and I know it’s important to our offense. I’ve really taken a liking to the offensive line, and that’s a big deal to me. When we are running the ball, people may not understand that in the stands, it’s because of those guys. It kind of celebrates them, and it was a stepping point for us.”

The Eagles face their longest road trip of the season this week.

They are headed to Amarillo to take on Tascosa on Friday night.

The Rebels are the district favorite.