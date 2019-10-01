Abilene High ready to get back to work

The Abilene High Eagles stumbled in their district opener against Richland on Friday night.

The Eagles battled back from a 28-7 deficit in the second quarter to take the lead in the 4th quarter only to see Richland score late and pickup the victory.

The Eagles are 0-1 after one game, but it is one of six in district play, so it’s not the end of the world.

Head coach Mike Fullen says his guys have to pick themselves back up and get back to work

Fullen said, “It’s like I told them, ‘You can’t change the beginning, but you can change the ending. That’s what we are working for and playing in front of our home crowd in a district game is nice. It’s homecoming, so there’s everything that comes with that, but ultimately, Friday night the game is going to be the main focus, and that’s what I told them this week, ‘We need to make sure when we go out there we need to put a good product on the field and get a win.’ All the homecoming stuff and all that comes with it is nice and it’s a great opportunity for alumni to come back and reunite, but ultimately, Friday night that’s where the main focus is going to be is on that game.”

The Eagles return to Shotwell Stadium this week to take on LD Bell on Friday night.

The Eagles are trying to snap a 5-game losing streak at home.

They kick at 7:30 p.m.