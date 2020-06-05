Abilene High releases plan for summer workouts

After a three month wait, sports are finally coming back to Abilene High.

AHS Head Coach Mike Fullen said, “It’ll be great just to see their faces again. The hardest part will be we can’t high five, we can’t hug them, we can’t fist bump.”

Athletes will return in an organized manner following the state, UIL, and AISD guidelines that have been put in place.

Fullen said, “Safety right now is the main issue and is the most important thing. We’ve got to make sure that we adhere to the plan and the procedures and they’re pretty strict. This is kind of a test run I think with UIL in allowing us to start strength and conditioning. The main goal is to get to the fall.”

Athletes will enter the school distanced from each other and will be required to bring a jug of water while also following a safety procedure prior to entering.

Fullen said, “We’ve got dots six feet apart for them to stand on before they enter. They’re going to have to scan a QR code with their phone and fill out a document. If they’re good with that, they’ll get their temperature checked.”

The workouts indoors will space athletes out at ten feet apart and equipment will be cleaned before and after its usage.

Fullen said, “For us, we’re going to introduce strength and conditioning and then we will phase into sports specific. Just trying to be as safe as we can, we’re not going to start them with any bars. We’re going to do more of a plate workout and that athlete will use that plate and clean that plate. It’s going to be a process, it’s going to be slower, it’s not just show up and go to work, you’ve got to get yourself in place and be well organized and we think we’ve done that.”