Abilene High 55 Ama. Caprock 0 – Final

AMARILLO, Texas (BCH Sports) – In their third district game, the 10th ranked Abilene High Eagles made the trip up North to Amarillo facing the Caprock Longhorns.

Abilene High entered Friday’s matchup 2-0 in district play and advanced to 3-0 beating the Longhorns 55-0.

The Eagles were able to really spread the ball around as a bunch of different guys reached the painted end zone.

This included Bryson Perez, Brayden Henry, Ryland Bradford, and Chad Lara with their first four touchdowns on the game.

Abilene High’s defense and offense both dominated against the Longhorns, the Eagles leading 41-0 at the half.

They finished off their third district victory with two more touchdowns in the second half.

Abilene High returns to Shotwell Stadium next where they host Lubbock Cooper.

Wylie 36 Plainview 34 – Final

PLAINVIEW, Texas – Wylie survives a district opening trip to Plainview with a 36-34 victory.

In the first half, the two teams went back and forth.

Wylie found the end zone first, with a touchdown pass to Derrick Evans to put Wylie up 7-0.

Plainview scored later in the first quarter to pull them one-point, but Wylie blocked the extra point and returned it for a 2-point conversion for a 9-6 lead.

Shortly after, Plainview answered right back taking the lead of 13-9 and kept the lead right at half with a score of 20-16.

In the third quarter, Wylie’s offensive line made a huge whole for Malachi Daniels who ran over over a Plainview linebacker to take it to the house. Just like that, Wylie jumped back into the lead 22-20.

This dog fight continued on into the fourth, but it was Wylie who survived with a 36-34 win over Plainview.

Next Friday, the Wylie Bulldogs welcome Wichita Falls Rider to Hugh Sandifer Stadium for their second district game.