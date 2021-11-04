Abilene High rolls to victory over San Angelo Central, 49-14

Da’King Thomas and the Abilene High Eagles exploded out of the gates on Thursday night on their way to an impressive victory over the San Angelo Central Bobcats.

The first half was all Abilene High at Shotwell Stadium.

Thomas led the charge with touchdown runs of 75, 11, and 41 yards in the first half, alone.

Quarterback Abel Ramirez score a pair of touchdowns on quarterback sneaks, and he threw a touchdown pass in the first half.

The Eagles defense was good in the early going, too. Beckham Paul and Jason Henley each came down with interceptions. Both picks led to touchdowns for the Eagles.

Abilene High added one more score in the 4th quarter and shut out the Bobcats in the second half.

The Eagles win it, 49-14, to improve to 7-3 overall.

They can still claim a share of the district title if Midland Legacy loses to Odessa Permian on Friday.