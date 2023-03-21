District 4-5A Baseball
Abilene High 5
L. Monterey 0
L. Cooper 8
Cooper 1
Wylie was open on Tuesday
District 4-5A Softball
Wylie 13
Lubbock 3
Abilene High 14
L. Coronado 4
L. Monterey 5
Cooper 2 (9 innings)
by: David Robinett
Posted:
Updated:
by: David Robinett
Posted:
Updated:
