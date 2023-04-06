Abilene High 6 L. Cooper 5

ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – Abilene High topped the Lubbock Cooper Pirates 6-5 in District 4-5A play on Thursday night. The game came down to an action packed 7th inning. The Pirates scored three runs in the top half of the inning to erase Abilene High’s 4-2 lead and take a 5-4 lead heading to the bottom of the inning. Abilene High answered the challege by scoring two runs with one out. The game-winner coming home on an infield RBI single. Abilene High improves to 8-4 in district and they take over sole possession of first place.

L. Coronado 4 Wylie 1

The Wylie Bulldogs seventh inning rally came up short against Lubbock Coronado on Thursday. The Bulldogs trailed 4-0 going into the bottom of the seventh, and they loaded the bases with two outs. Wylie drove in one run, but Coronado got the final out without any more damage for the win. Wylie falls to 7-4 with their third loss in four loses.

Lubbock 10 Cooper 5

The Cooper Cougars struggles continued on Thursday night. They lost to Lubbock High, 10-5, at Cougar Field. The Cougars falls to 3-8 in district play, and they have won just one game in their last eight games. Cooper goes to Lubbock Coronado tomorrow at 1 p.m.