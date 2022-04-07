A total of 16 high school tennis players are headed to the regional tournament from Abilene High, Cooper, and Wylie.

Seven of those are from Abilene High.

The Eagles were very successful in their final year in the District 3-6A tournament.

Kaitlyn Strain is one of the two Eagles with regional experience, and she is looking forward to another trip to Arlington.

Strain said, “I’m not necessarily nervous because I went last year, so I really know what to expect. I hope it’s the same for younger people that haven’t experienced it like me. I just hope they’re not nervous. I think we are really playing well. The competition will be really hard. I think we can stay with it and do our best.”

Stacy Bryan said, “To have seven players excel and go to the regional tournament is such an accomplishment. I feel such great pride in all of these kids. Two of these kids, out of the seven, have been to the regional tournament before, and one has been to the state tournament before, but five of them are new, and they have never experienced this. I know that they are all quite excited.”

The Region I-6A tennis tournament starts on Tuesday in Arlington.

Strain is teamed up with Jayton Aston in mixed doubles for the Eagles.

A pair of boys doubles team from Abilene High are regional bound. James Wellborn and Landon Morris are paired up along with Ben Neie and Noah Morris.

Griffin Sullivan is the only singles player. He is playing boys singles.