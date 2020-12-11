Abilene High seniors are thrilled to snap 3-year playoff drought

The Abilene High Eagles are waiting to play their playoff game until Saturday.

The Eagles are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

That means, three senior classes didn’t get to continue their seasons after the regular season.

The seniors on the 2020 Abilene High football team don’t have to say that.

They get to tell people they were the team that snapped the 3-year playoff drought.

Senior Keegan Copher said, “It’s really special and especially since being here since I was a sophomore and seeing those other two classes of seniors come and go without making it to the playoffs was hard to see them go and not have this experience. We hope to let them play through us.”

Senior Dylan Worgull said, “Our season has just been so great. I couldn’t ask for a better team and just being in playoffs is very exciting and I’m pumped for it and think we’re ready.”

The Eagles play in Fort Stockton on Saturday at 3 p.m. against El Paso Eastwood.

Abilene High is 4-4. Eastwood is undefeated coming into the game.