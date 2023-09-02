ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – The Abilene High Eagles beat the Cooper Cougars in the Crosstown Showdown on Friday night, 26-7.

The Eagles jumped out in front after the defense forced a fumble. That turnover led to a field goal.

Later in the first quarter, Dylan Slank connected with Ryland Bradford on an 81-yard touchdown run. Bradford making up for a fumble on the Eagles previous possession. Abilene High led by 10 at the end of the first quarter.

They extended that lead in the second quarter. Demarco Upshaw returned a punt 45 yards to give the Eagles a 16-0 lead after a missed PAT.

Cooper struggled to move the ball and turned it over three times in the first half, but they got it going late in the half. A hobbled Daniel Bray punched it in in right before the half.

Abilene High led 16-7 at the half.

The Eagles came out and re-established themselves with a 7:00, 16-play to open half. Dylan Slack snuck it in to give Abilene High a 23-7 lead.

Another field goal gave us the final score of 26-7.

Abilene High wins back to back Crosstown Showdowns, and the school’s 26th in the history of the rivalry. The Eagles are 2-0 on the season.

Cooper falls to 0-2 for the second year in a row.