Abilene High soaks up first playoff win in four years

The Abilene High Eagles won their first playoff game since November of 2016 on Saturday in Fort Stockton against El Paso Eastwood.

The Eagles outscored the Troopers by the final of 42-35.

It was the first playoff win for any of the players, and the first as a head coach for head coach Mike Fullen.

Fullen said, “We were probably out there 45 minutes after the game just taking pictures. I wanted them to enjoy that. Their so hard to get that you need to enjoy them. You need to take the time to enjoy them, we did that Saturday. It was a special one for me. I been fortunate to win a lot of gold balls with this program, but never as the head coach. It was extra special for me, and I made sure I got my picture made with that thing, too.”

They try to make it two in a row on Friday night against North Crowley.

The two teams meet in Stephenville on Friday night at 7 p.m.

The winner is the Area champion.